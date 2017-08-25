

CTV Atlantic





Two men and a woman are facing drug trafficking charges after police seized nearly 100 marijuana plants in Cumberland County.

Nova Scotia RCMP say a 20-year-old man, a 53-year-old man and a 43-year old woman – all from Maccan – were arrested Thursday without incident in Athol, N.S.

All three face charges of possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking and production of marijuana.

They have been released and are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 2.