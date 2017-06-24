

CTV Atlantic





Three people are facing conspiracy to commit robbery charges in Nova Scotia after police received a tip on Thursday.

Mounties say they received information that the suspects were planning to break into a home and business in Kentville and Annapolis Royal.

Officers were able to locate the suspects in a vehicle and they were arrested without incident, according to police.

When police pulled over the vehicle, they found a replica pistol, a knife, bandanas, and break-and-enter tools.

Joel Andre Gaudet, 20, Kaileyne Laura Anne Thomas, 23, and Logan Cromwell, 18, face a long list of charges, including conspiring to commit a break and enter, conspiring to commit a robbery, and possessing instruments or tools for the purpose of breaking into a place.

Gaudet faces two counts of failing to comply with probation, while Cromwell and Thomas both face two counts of possessing a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

All three will appear in Kentville provincial court on Monday.