Three charged after police receive tip of robbery conspiracy
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, June 24, 2017 3:42PM ADT
Three people are facing conspiracy to commit robbery charges in Nova Scotia after police received a tip on Thursday.
Mounties say they received information that the suspects were planning to break into a home and business in Kentville and Annapolis Royal.
Officers were able to locate the suspects in a vehicle and they were arrested without incident, according to police.
When police pulled over the vehicle, they found a replica pistol, a knife, bandanas, and break-and-enter tools.
Joel Andre Gaudet, 20, Kaileyne Laura Anne Thomas, 23, and Logan Cromwell, 18, face a long list of charges, including conspiring to commit a break and enter, conspiring to commit a robbery, and possessing instruments or tools for the purpose of breaking into a place.
Gaudet faces two counts of failing to comply with probation, while Cromwell and Thomas both face two counts of possessing a weapon dangerous to the public peace.
All three will appear in Kentville provincial court on Monday.
