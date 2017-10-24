

Three men have been arrested for allegedly trying to buy services from sex-trade workers in Moncton.

Codiac Regional RCMP say a 59-year-old man from Saint-Antoine, N.B., a 50-year-old man from Dieppe, N.B., and a 46-year-old man from Lotbinière, Quebec were all arrested separately last week in the Dufferin and St. George street areas.

Police say the arrests were made as part of their continuing efforts to curb street prostitution in Moncton.

The men were all released on a promise to appear in Moncton provincial court on Jan. 17.