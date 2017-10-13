

A pair of wind energy projects worth an estimated $120 million could be up and running in New Brunswick by the end of 2020.

Ryan Mitchell of Saint John Power said all three utilities responded to a call put out by NB Power earlier in the year, inviting municipalities, co-operatives and not-for-profit groups to add renewable energy to provincial power grid.

The three utilities agreed wind presented best opportunity.

“Each project is five turbines of approximately four megawatts in size,” says Mitchell. “Perth-Andoiver, Edmundston and Saint John are the remaining three municipal electrical utilities in the province, so we're coming together and forming a partnership.”

Two areas have been identified as being ideal for element are near Perth-Andover and in Charlotte County.

“What we'd be looking for is a long-term power purchase agreement with NB Power for the output of this wind generation sites. It is a very completive process. We know there's a great deal of interest,” says Mitchell.

New Brunswick Green Party Leader says wind is an opportunity largely being squandered.

“As has been said in the past we have the potential to be the Saudia Arabia for wind and NB Power, well in fact the government needs to bold in allowing NB Power to purchase far more renewable electricity,” Coon says.

The provincial government has made a goal of generating 40 per cent of energy from renewables by 2020. If approved, this project could be up and running by around the same time.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.