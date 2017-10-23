

CTV Atlantic





Three members of an outlaw motorcycle gang are facing charges following a disturbance at an Upper Musquodoboit, N.S., home.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers were called to the home on Highway 224 around 8 p.m. on Oct. 9.

Police say two RCMP detachments, Halifax Regional Police and a canine unit responded to the scene, and arrived to find three men on motorcycles matching the description of the suspects.

The men were arrested at the scene without incident, according to police.

RCMP say the suspects were wearing Gatekeepers Outlaw Motorcycle Gang clothing, which was seized as a result of the investigation.

“The presence of Outlaw Motorcycle Gang paraphernalia and clothing during the commission of an offence is used as a weapon of intimidation and reinforces the connection between Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs and criminality,” Operations Officer Insp. Jason Popik said in a statement.

"Based on the investigation to date, the individuals were wearing their gang colours as a means to send a message and inspire fear in the victims which is why we seized them."

Officers arrested a fourth man the next day, who police say is not a member of the motorcycle gang.

A 37-year-old of Upper Musquodoboit, 38-year-old of Eastern Passage, 43-year-old of Dartmouth and 46-year-old of Cow Bay were released on conditions and are expected to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Nov. 20 to face charges of uttering threats and criminal harassment.