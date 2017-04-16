

CTV Atlantic





Residents of a neighbourhood in Moncton are speaking out about road safety after a dramatic crash sent three people to hospital on Saturday.

A small car and pickup truck collided at the intersection of Purdy and Argyle, crushing the front of the car and sending the truck flying into the front deck of a house on the corner.

First responders pulled three people from the vehicles.

“Relatively minor injuries, they were transported to hospital but released soon,” said Sgt. Mathieu Roy of Codiac RCMP.

But Sgt. Roy says the investigation is far from over.

“One of the vehicles, the driver was arrested for impaired driving. It's still under investigation, but charges will be pending,” said Sgt. Roy.

Though everyone seemed to escape serious injury this time, the incident has left many in the area feeling anxious.

“This is not the first time this has happened. It's happened quite a few times,” said neighbour Ryan Cooper. “There was another accident last summer here where someone was really injured and taken away right away.”

For those living around the busy residential road in moncton, it's not unusual to see scattered debris and remnants of car acccidents. But this one left a much more dramatic scene.

While impaired driving charges are expected to be laid, neighbours say speed is a common issue. The street connects a busy main road to the roundabout leading to the Moncton Coliseum and a popular recreation centre.

Residents would like to see more done to force drivers to slow down.

“They need to put stop signs so people don't keep going and think they can just go through, because it happens all the time and people are getting seriously injured,” said neighbour Carla Savoie.

“I think they should have a light going across, with red going to the left side and yellow for careful going this way. It would have saved a lot of here for sure at this corner,” said Ryan Cooper.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Cami Kepke.