Three students injured after school bus leaves road in Lower Debert
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, May 11, 2017 11:06AM ADT
The RCMP say three students sustained minor injuries after a school bus left the road and overturned in Lower Debert, N.S. Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded to the scene on Shore Road around 2:25 p.m.
Police say the school bus hit the soft shoulder of the road and tipped on its side, coming to rest in a ditch.
There were 24 junior high school students on board the bus at the time of the accident. Police say three students sustained minor injuries. One was taken from the scene by ambulance while the other two were checked at the scene by EHS.
Police say the investigation into the collision is ongoing.
