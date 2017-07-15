Featured
Three-year-old struck by vehicle in Dartmouth
Published Saturday, July 15, 2017 4:59PM ADT
A driver has been handed a ticket after a three-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth Saturday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say around 11:15 a.m., a family was crossing the road in a crosswalk when a driver failed to stop.
Police say the collision happened on Thistle Street at Wyse Road.
Paramedics attended the scene, where the child was checked and cleared.
