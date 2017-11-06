

CTV Atlantic





The rocks at Peggys Cove are almost as famous as the lighthouse perched upon them, which is why tourists and locals alike are shaking their heads after graffiti appeared on some of them.

The image of a symbol known as “Anarchy” is on a large rock facing the Atlantic.

But whatever the meaning, visitors say it needs to go.

“I think they should sandblast it or something. It does detract from the natural look,” says tourist Walt Wareham.

“Somebody should be in here, bring them in right away, just get it washed off before the tourists do see it,” says local resident Bruce MacDougall.

Both tourists and locals say they were shocked when they came across this rock, but some say Peggys Cove isn't the only target. Graffiti can also be found at the nearby Polly’s Cove Hiking Trail.

The RCMP say they've had no reports of this type of mischief at Peggys Cove, but locals are keeping an eye out.

“I don't understand why people would do that,” says local resident Michael Davies-Cole. “We all know that we're losing places of beauty, we're losing our resources, so for you to go do that, it's just, you know, it's asinine.”

“This is Nova Scotia and when we see these things, the markings on the rocks, it's just absolutely unnecessary,” says Bruce MacDougall.

The concern now is how to remove the blight from a rock that is millions of years old. Nova Scotia's Department of Business that oversees Peggys Cove says only that it's looking into it.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.