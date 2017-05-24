

CTV Atlantic





A town in Charlotte County, N.B., has seen an increase in rabies over the past three years, but this year there are extra precautions being taken to prevent the spread of the disease.

Officials say oral vaccines will be distributed this summer to help keep the number of cases at bay.

Thirty cases of rabies in raccoons and skunks across southwestern New Brunswick have been found over the last three years. This year three cases have been confirmed in the Waweig area of Charlotte County.

“I think we have a high incidence of wildlife in the area for sure. You know we are next to the border, so I think there is a lot of cross border of the animals as well,” says veterinarian Kristy Haines.

Haines who works at a clinic in St. Stephen says pet owners there are taking advantage of the rabies vaccine.

"Two years ago there was definitely an influx of rabies. Around here we definitely have a heightened awareness about it," says Haines.

“Some of the signs and symptoms are agitation, irritation, and confusion. There could be excessive drooling in animals that seem excessively friendly and approachable.”

The New Brunswick provincial government implemented a rabies control program in 2015. Since then officials say this has decreased the number of rabies significantly.

"We are going to be doing the same this year and we feel we're at a comfortable stage,but we still have to maintain our vigilance on it," says Rick Doucet, the minister of energy and resource development.

The minister says the government will also be disturbing vaccines beyond Charlotte County and if anyone sees an animal showing signs of rabies they should call 811.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mary Cranston