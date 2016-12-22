Featured
Town of Truro under boil water advisory
Published Thursday, December 22, 2016 12:06PM AST
Last Updated Thursday, December 22, 2016 1:21PM AST
Just days before Christmas, residents of Truro are being asked to boil all water for at least one minute.
In a release from the town’s department of public works, the advisory is due to an apparent possible contamination of the town’s public drinking water supply.
Officials are urging residents to boil all water before drinking, preparing infant formulas, preparing juices and ice cubes, washing fruits and vegetables, cooking, dental hygiene or any other activity requiring human consumption.
Truro’s water utility is working to determine the cause, and remedy it as soon as possible.
The Medical Officer of Health is also monitoring the water quality closely.
The boil order is in effect until further notice.
