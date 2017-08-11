

CTV Atlantic





Police say they believe traces of fentanyl were found in a stolen vehicle near Windsor, N.S., on Friday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the traces were found while searching the recovered vehicle in Poplar Grove.

This is the second time this week where RCMP officers may have come in contact with fentanyl in the Windsor area.

"The preliminary investigation revealed traces of drugs to be fentanyl." says Cpl Cote of Windsor District RCMP in a statement. "This is concerning given the events involving two men who recently overdosed in the area. We want to alert the public that this drug is in the area. The fact that fentanyl can be added to other drugs without the user's knowledge is also very alarming."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.