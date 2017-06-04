Featured
Tractor-trailer spills load of lobsters onto highway in Nova Scotia
RCMP say a truck carrying live lobsters crashed on Highway 103 near Port Mouton on Saturday. (Kenny Veinot)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Sunday, June 4, 2017 2:34PM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, June 4, 2017 4:41PM ADT
PORT MOUTON, N.S. -- Lobsters were strewn across a highway in Nova Scotia after a tractor-trailer lost its load in a crash on the province's south shore.
RCMP say a truck carrying live lobsters crashed on Highway 103 near Port Mouton on Saturday while trying to swerve away from an animal.
A police spokesperson says the driver was taken to hospital and later released.
Cpl. Andrew Joyce says lobsters were scattered across the crash site, shutting down a lane for hours during the clean up.
He wouldn't say how big the load was, but says the cargo was "high value."
Joyce says bystanders were told not to take lobsters from the scene.
