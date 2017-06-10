Featured
Traffic stop leads to drug charges in Sable River
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, June 10, 2017 12:13PM ADT
A man and a woman are facing drug charges following a traffic stop along Nova Scotia’s South Shore on Wednesday.
Nova Scotia RCMP say a 44-year-old man and 38-year-old woman were arrested at the scene without incident.
Both are facing one charge each of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
The pair has been released and is expected to appear in Shelburne provincial court on Sept. 13.
