

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating after a utility trailer containing a BMW sports car was stolen from a car dealership in Lower Truro, N.S.

Police say the trailer was stolen from the parking lot of the Volkswagen dealership on Meadow Drive just before 9 p.m. Friday. The enclosed trailer contained a 2001 BMW M3 sports car.

Police say a dark-coloured van hauling the trailer was spotted leaving the dealership, turning right onto Robie Street, and then proceeding under the Highway 102 overpass.

The 2015 trailer is described as white and enclosed, with New Brunswick licence plate TRC 647. It is 24 feet long with a three-foot door on the right side.

The car is described as a 2001 BMW M3 sports car with red and blue decals on the side and a black spoiler mounted above the trunk.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.