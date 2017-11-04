

Two more fines have been issued to vessels for breaking the newly-imposed speed restriction in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Penalties of $6,000 have been issued to the vessels PTI RHINE and NOMADIC MILDE for alleged non-compliance with a temporary mandatory vessel slowdown.

Transport Canada said the vessel owners have 30 days to pay the penalty or to ask the Transportation Appeal Tribunal of Canada to review the facts of the violation or the amount of the penalty.

“Our government is determined to promote the safe coexistence of ship traffic and the marine environment in the Gulf of St. Lawrence,” said the Minister of Transport, March Garneau. “We are committed to ensuring that all vessels meet the temporary speed limit and we will continue to take all appropriate action to ensure the safety of the whales.”

The ten-knot speed limit was implemented by the Government of Canada earlier this summer after some of the dead North Atlantic right whales showed signs of collision with ships.

Since the beginning of August, Transport Canada has issued eight fines to vessels, including cruise ships and a Canadian coast guard boat.