The trial of a Nova Scotia doctor accused of sexually assaulting a teenage patient two years ago has begun in Halifax.

Dr. Nebojsa Sparavalo is charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation in connection with the alleged incident on March 18, 2015.

Police allege Sparavalo touched the 17-year-old boy in a sexual manner over his clothing following a medical procedure at the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

The incident was reported to police in October 2016.

Sparavalo’s trial started Monday in Halifax provincial court.



