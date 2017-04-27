Featured
Trial continues for Dalhousie student accused of murdering other student
William Sandeson is seen being interviewed by Sgt. Charla Keddy in this image taken from video. Sandeson is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Taylor Samson.
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, April 27, 2017 7:47AM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, April 27, 2017 8:58AM ADT
HALIFAX -- The trial of a former Halifax university student charged in the death of another student continues today after hearing the two had met over an alleged drug deal.
A police officer testified Tuesday that accused murderer William Sandeson was polite and co-operative when first questioned by investigators on Aug. 18, 2015 about the disappearance of Taylor Samson.
RCMP Sgt. Charla Keddy testified that Sandeson was not initially under suspicion when she interviewed him about the 22-year-old Dalhousie University physics student.
The jury was shown a 100-minute police video in which Sandeson said he had been introduced to Samson about three weeks earlier for the purpose of buying marijuana from him for personal use.
The Crown alleges Samson was last seen alive on a surveillance video walking into Sandeson's Halifax apartment to sell 20 pounds of marijuana to the accused for $40,000.
Sandeson was charged with first-degree murder on Aug. 20, 2015, even though Samson's body has never been found.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Indie flick 'Maudie' becomes Atlantic Canada's hottest movie
- N.S. spending $390 million to twin key highways - without road tolls
- N.S. woman who lost daughter in crash 'overjoyed' at highway twinning announcement
- Search underway for missing Sydney woman after police find burned vehicle
- N.S. senior still desperate for doctor, despite meeting with health minister