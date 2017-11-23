

Aly Thomson, The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- A detective has told a Halifax murder trial that he saw what he suspected to be blood droplets in the apartment where Christopher Garnier allegedly punched and strangled an off-duty police constable.

Halifax Regional Police Det. Const. Marshall Hewitt testified Thursday that he photographed apparent blood droplets on surfaces including the floor, wall and baseboard of the McCully Street apartment.

The Crown alleges Garnier killed Const. Catherine Campbell -- a 36-year-old Truro officer -- in the apartment before disposing of her body using a green compost bin in the early hours of Sept. 11, 2015.

The 29-year-old Garnier has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body.

The Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury was shown more than 150 photographs of various angles of the flat, where the jury has heard Garnier was staying with a friend.

Previous witnesses have testified Garnier and Campbell met at the downtown Halifax Alehouse early that morning before leaving at around 3:30 a.m.

Earlier Thursday, a cab driver testified he sensed "tension" between a man and a woman he picked up in downtown Halifax early that morning and drove to a McCully Street apartment.

Cab driver Simon Zakarias told the jury the pair -- it was never established during his testimony that they were specifically Garnier and Campbell -- flagged him down.

"I felt a tension," said Zakarias, adding that he deducted this based on his experience driving cabs.

Under cross examination by defence lawyer Joel Pink, Zakarias conceded he could not hear what the two were saying to each other, so could not say for sure whether there was tension between them.

The jury also heard from Shaun Kenney, who worked as a warehouse manager at K & D Pratt Group Inc., an equipment distribution company for various fields including fire services.

Kenney testified that Garnier had been hired to work in the company's sales department and his first day of work was Sept. 14, 2015. He also worked the following day, and both days he appeared "professional" and "confident," said Kenney.

He did not report to work on Sept. 16, 2015. The jury previously heard Garnier was arrested by police the previous day after he was allegedly observed driving by the area where Campbell's body was dumped -- near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge.

Crown attorney Carla Ball said in her opening statement Tuesday that the case is "about a man who loses control."