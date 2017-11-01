Featured
Trick-or-treaters allegedly sprayed with bear spray in Moncton
Emergency crews responded to Ayer Avenue in Moncton around 8 p.m. Tuesday after some trick-or-treaters were allegedly sprayed with bear mace. (Wade Perry)
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017 8:35AM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, November 1, 2017 8:36AM ADT
Police are investigating after several children were allegedly sprayed with bear spray while they were trick-or-treating in Moncton.
Emergency crews responded to the scene on Ayer Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Witnesses told CTV News the victims were treated at the scene and taken to hospital for assessment.
No arrests have been made at this time.