Now that snow has stopped falling in the Maritimes, removal crews are out in full force, taking down snow from clogged city neighbourhoods.

Pay loaders moved into the north end of Saint John Friday morning, removing mountains of snow that have piled up over the past week.

The dump trucks have to squeeze through narrow streets that sometimes have only enough room for one vehicle.

"The truck is big, so you just take that room,” says truck driver David Pope. “Little cars have to move out of my way because I got to do the job."

Following storms last week and on Monday, more than 600 truckloads of snow were taken to a work site on the city’s east side.

Dozens of trucks will be able to drop off their loads on Friday night, because an overnight parking ban has been declared in the south end and uptown areas.

"We're hoping that we make a real good dent in the uptown area. From that point on, we can start focusing on other areas of the city,” says Jeff Hussey with Saint John City Works.

The city says a lot can be accomplished, if they get a bit of co-operation.

"If you do have a car that's parked on the street, move it. Stay away from the moving operation for your own safety and the safety of the crews and be patient,” says Hussey.

The city is also asking residents to avoid the sidewalk around the Canada Games Aquatic Centre because of snow and ice falling off the roof.

A city employee was hit by a large amount of snow that fell Friday morning from the roof of the City Market. He went to the hospital as a precaution, and WorkSafe NB is now investigating.

Friday night’s focus on the south end of the city can't come soon enough to people trying to clear pathways and driveways.

"I would say it's essential because we've had a lot of tenants actually stranded in their buildings because of what's going on,” says Saint John resident Jason MacLean. “Cars are getting stuck and plows are not able to get them out.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron