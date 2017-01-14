

CTV Atlantic





Police in Truro, N.S., are turning to the public to help find a missing 14-year-old girl.

The Truro Police Service says Alyssa Cuthbertson hasn’t been seen in over 24 hours.

Investigators say the teen is believed to be in the Truro area.

Officers did not provide a description of Alyssa.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Truro Police Service.