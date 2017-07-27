

CTV Atlantic





A few dozen protesters gathered in Truro to voice their opposition to a plan to allow the burning of tires at the nearby Lafarge Canada cement plant.

Protesters say burning tires at the Shortts Lake, N.S., facility may mean lower overall carbon emissions, but will cause an increase in air-borne toxins.

"Stop it before it goes any further, whatever you have to do, look at reality,” says area resident, Lydia Sorflaten.

The Nova Scotia government recently approved a pilot project allowing Lafarge Canada to burn old tires as fuel.

Some protesters say this isn’t the first time they’ve fought this battle.

"Ten years ago we fought this fight. We had scientific research coming out the ying-yang that said this was not a good practice,” says area resident, Jim Harpelle.

The Ecology Action Centre says the government’s decision represents a major change of direction for Divert NS.

Divert NS is a not-for-profit corporation tasked with recycling in Nova Scotia. Divert NS operates two primary, or core recycling programs: the Beverage Container Deposit-Refund Program and the Used Tire Management Program.

"They were set up to recycle, not to incinerate, not for fuel recovery, if they're going in that direction, there should be some engagement, consultation with the public," says Mike Butler of the Ecology Action Centre.

Canadian debate over burning tires versus recycling reignites with N.S. proposal

The Ecology Centre also says the province’s decision to burn tires will hurt small businesses that have been recycling tires into paving aggregate for a number of years.

In a statement to CTV News, Divert NS said: “It has full faith in the Nova Scotia Environment Department and their processes, checks and balances to protect the environment and human health.”

Halifax C and D Recycling Ltd. will get about 70 per cent of the used tires for tire derived aggregate. The Lafarge Canada Cement plant will burn about 30 per cent.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ron Shaw.