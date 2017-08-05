

Brad Perry, Bell Media Radio





RCMP say two adults and a youth have been arrested after shots were fired during an altercation near Oromocto, N.B.

Sgt. André Pepin says officers received a call about someone uttering threats in Geary around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

"Following the investigation, it was found out that there was an altercation, and firearms were used," Pepin told our newsroom Saturday morning. "Some shots were fired."

The RCMP said in a news release Saturday afternoon that no one was hurt in the incident, which happened at a home on New Road.

Police said a 38-year-old woman, a 37-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested.

"The woman was released pending a future court appearance. The man and teen were remanded in custody pending a later court appearance," the release said.

Mounties say the investigation is continuing.​