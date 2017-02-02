Featured
Two arrested after shotgun seized from Dartmouth home
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, February 2, 2017 4:43PM AST
A 20-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy were arrested after a sawed-off shotgun was seized from a Dartmouth home Thursday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say officers were called to the home in the 100 block of Lakecrest Drive just after 11:30 a.m.
Police say the suspects were arrested at the scene without incident. The shotgun was seized shortly afterwards.
Officers did not say whether they have been released.
Police add that charges are possible.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Two people killed in head-on collision on Nova Scotia's Highway 103
- Shubenacadie Sam fails to see his shadow, predicts an early spring
- Thousands remain in dark as crews work to restore power in New Brunswick
- RCMP seek missing Cape Breton woman last seen at Halifax airport
- Two arrested after shotgun seized from Dartmouth home