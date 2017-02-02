

CTV Atlantic





A 20-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy were arrested after a sawed-off shotgun was seized from a Dartmouth home Thursday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say officers were called to the home in the 100 block of Lakecrest Drive just after 11:30 a.m.

Police say the suspects were arrested at the scene without incident. The shotgun was seized shortly afterwards.

Officers did not say whether they have been released.

Police add that charges are possible.