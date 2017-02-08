Featured
Two charged in connection with armed robbery at Moncton convenience store
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017 4:43PM AST
A man and woman have been charged three weeks after a convenience store was held up in Moncton.
Codiac RCMP say the robbery happened at JM's Convenience Store on Mill Road on Jan. 18.
Shantelle Isabelle Goguen-Liebeck, 26, was arrest soon after the incident and appeared in court on Jan. 23 to face the armed robbery charge.
Develin Earl O'Blenis, 27, appeared in court on Wednesday to face the same charge.
Both remain in police custody. They will both appear in court again within the next two days.
