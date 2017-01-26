

New Brunswick RCMP have arrested a woman and issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a man, in connection with the death of 47-year-old Rodney Perry in Moncton on Tuesday.

The Moncton pair have been charged with second degree murder in the death.

Kimberley Cormier, 45, of Moncton, was arrested on Jan. 25. She appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Thursday and was charged with second degree murder.

RCMP have also charged 25-year-old Jesse James Perry-Belliveau of Moncton with second degree murder. A Canada-wide warrant for his arrest has been issued by the court.

Perry-Belliveau is described as a white male, about 5’6” tall with a thin build and weighs approximately 140 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes. He also has several tattoos including the word “love” on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.