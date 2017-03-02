

CTV Atlantic





HALIFAX -- Dozens of people are expected to testify over the next two days as the Nova Scotia government holds a public hearing on its proposed accessibility legislation.

The legislature's law amendments committee will hear submissions on Bill 59.

The legislation, which was meant to make the province more accessible for the disabled, was delayed last fall after heavy criticism from many people and groups the bill was supposed to help.

When it was tabled last November, Community Services Minister Joanne Bernard said the proposed act would provide a framework for establishing accessibility standards for communities and businesses.

An advisory board was also proposed consisting of 12 voting members, with at least six members being people with disabilities.

The initial goal was to phase in provincial standards over a number of years.