

CTV Atlantic





Two men are dead and a third is facing charges after a car struck a parked van in Lower Sackville, N.S.

The RCMP responded to the collision on Hillside Avenue shortly after midnight. Police say a 2009 Honda Civic with four male occupants struck a parked Mercedes-Benz cube van.

Area resident Paulette Shore said she heard a loud noise, but didn’t realize someone had crashed their vehicle.

“I heard a bang at 12 o’clock last night and I didn’t know what it was, so … I went back to bed and went to sleep, and then around 2, the lights were flashing in my living room,” said Shore.

“So I got up and went out and, my gosh, the street was full of emergency vehicles, RCMP, fire trucks, it was everything.”

A 42-year-old man from Lower Sackville and a 48-year-old man from Prince Edward Island were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

A 25-year-old man from Bedford was taken to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 26-year-old driver wasn’t injured. He remains in police custody. Police say the Lower Sackville man will face charges in connection with the incident, but those charges have yet to be determined.

The road was closed for several hours while an RCMP collision analyst attended the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.