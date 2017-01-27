

Tuesday’s ice storm in New Brunswick has turned deadly. Premier Brian Gallant announced this afternoon that two people have died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning, while two others are recovering in hospital.

Provincial officials are asking New Brunswickers to be careful of a number of hazards, including overhanging branches and downed power poles.

The damage is worse further north. A state of emergency has been issued in three communities on New Brunswick’s Acadian Peninsula.

Schools remained closed in some parts of the province; more than a dozen within the Francophone School District, and another 19 in the English system.

Superintendent Greg Ingersoll says he’s never witnessed four straight closures following a storm.

“We’ve looked back over the years and we’ve never had a storm that caused us to close schools four days in a row,” says Ingersoll.

In some communities, Canada Post even took the rare step of suspending service for safety reasons. In Chatham, N.B. David Simpson is still making deliveries.

“You just gotta take your time, and make sure you have your proper footwear on. Your grippers and look all around your surroundings, look up, look down, look all around,” says Simpson.

NB Power expects 99% of customers will have their power back sometime tonight, but those living in remote areas might have to wait a little bit longer. Some 300 crews in total are working up to 16 hours a day to restore electricity.

“The biggest challenge is in the northeast, especially the Acadian Peninsula. They did get the brunt of the storm up there, it was most severe. We’re talking about two inches of ice on our poles, on the lines, on the roads,” says Paul Doucet of NB Power.

As a thank you, one pub in Miramichi is feeding NB Power workers and all first responders for free.

“It’s a community thing. We like to give back to the community, offering coffee and tea, or to come in and charge up their phones or whatever. Just a warm place to go since the power’s been off,” says Richard Champagne, General Manager of O’Donaghue’s Pub.

Superintendent Greg Ingersoll expects all schools to be open on Monday, but encourages parents to check before sending their children out of the doors.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis.