Two Dieppe men charged with aggravated assault
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, May 18, 2017 9:43AM ADT
Two men have been charged with aggravated assault after a man was injured in Dieppe, N.B.
Around 2:40 a.m. on May 17, RCMP responded to a restaurant on Paul St. in Dieppe, where they were met by a 21-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be a knife wound to the leg. The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two men were arrested a short time later in a vehicle heading east on Highway 15.
Two men, 19-year-old Brogan Black of Albert County, and 26-year-old Steve Cochrane of Riverview appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on May 17 and were each charged with aggravated assault.
Both men were remanded in custody pending a bail hearing on May 19.
