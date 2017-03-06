

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say two men from Eskasoni are facing charges in connection with a violent home invasion in Cape Breton’s Richmond County.

Police say two men entered a home on Highway 320 in d’Escousse, N.S. at 1:09 a.m. Sunday.

The homeowner, his fiancée, his adult son and adult daughter were home at the time. Police allege two gunshots were fired inside the home, causing some damage, and that the homeowner was struck with a firearm.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released. No one else was injured.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle that was later found in a ditch nearby. An RCMP police dog tracked the suspects on foot. One was arrested at 5:25 a.m. and the second was arrested at 9:44 a.m.

Both men were taken into custody without incident and held overnight.

Police say the 20-year-old Eskasoni man and 23-year-old Eskasoni man will face charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, and firearms offences.

They are both due to appear Monday in Port Hawkesbury provincial court.

Police say the incident wasn’t a random act as the suspects and alleged victim were known to each other.