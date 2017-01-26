

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police have arrested two teenagers who were allegedly overheard talking about explosives at the Victoria General Hospital Thursday morning.

Police received a report that two young men were yelling, swearing, and making reference to getting explosives as they entered the Centennial Building on South Park Street around 8:40 a.m.

Police searched the area with the help of K9 and explosive disposal units, but say nothing suspicious was found.

Officers arrested two 17-year-old boys without incident in the 6000 block of Coburg Road around 9:30 a.m.

Police say the Halifax teens are in custody and the investigation is ongoing. There is no word on possible charges at this time.



