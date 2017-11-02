

CTV Atlantic





Two members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Gang are facing charges as a result of a nine-month RCMP investigation.

Police say in February 2017, the investigation began into the trafficking of drugs by a member of the Hells Angels in Nova Scotia.

As a result, police arrested 61-year-old Paul Francis Monahan of Halifax and 48-year-old Mark David Heickert of Orilla, Ont.

Police believe Monahan is a hang-around member of the New Brunswick Nomad Hells Angels Chapter, while Heickert is a full-patch member of the Oshawa Hells Angels Chapter.

Officers executed search warrants at homes in Ostrea Lake, N.S., Orillia, Ont. and the Hells Angels Clubhouse in Musquodoboit Harbour, N.S.

During the search of the homes, police say they seized two kilograms of cocaine, a sawed off shot gun, a large quantity of cash, outlaw motorcycle gang paraphernalia, multiple cellphones and electronics.

Police say a small quantity of hash and marijuana, a number of unidentified pills, outlaw motorcycle gang paraphernalia, multiple cellphones, electronics and cash was seized from the Hells Angels clubhouse.

Monahan has been charged with 15 counts of trafficking of marijuana, four counts of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, possession of proceeds of crime, conspiracy to possess proceeds of crime, and possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine.

Heickert has been charged with four counts of conspiracy to traffic in cocaine and conspiracy to possess proceeds of crime.

“Today’s charges demonstrate that Outlaw Motorycle Gang criminal activity often has no borders,” said Supt. Alfredo Bangloy of Nova Scotia RCMP Federal Policing Officer in a statement. “Because of our strong partnerships with law enforcement throughout Nova Scotia and Ontario, we were able to disrupt the criminal actions of the Hells Angels and prevent drugs from reaching our streets.”

Supt. Bangloy adds, “We want Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs to know that they have been a priority for law enforcement in Nova Scotia, and they will continue to be. They are not welcome in our communities.”

Monahan and Heickert are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are expected.