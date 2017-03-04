The cause of a serious crash between a Fredericton transit bus and another vehicle remains under investigation.

Sgt. Scott Mackenzie of the Fredericton Police Force said officers were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. Friday.

Mackenzie told KHJ Fredericton, a Bell Media radio station, that a bus travelling north on Regent Street struck a vehicle turning left from Regent onto Knowledge Park Drive.

He said the adult male passenger in the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the adult female driver's injuries were not as serious. No one on the bus was hurt.

Mackenzie said there was substantial damage to both vehicles.

He said it's clear that one of the vehicles failed to yield to the other, but police are still trying to determine who was at fault.

Mackenzie said several people witnessed the collision, and investigators are still trying to piece together all of the statements.