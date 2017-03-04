Featured
Two injured in crash involving transit bus in Fredericton
The Fredericton Police Force's headquarters is scene on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016.
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, March 4, 2017 12:18PM AST
The cause of a serious crash between a Fredericton transit bus and another vehicle remains under investigation.
Sgt. Scott Mackenzie of the Fredericton Police Force said officers were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. Friday.
Mackenzie told KHJ Fredericton, a Bell Media radio station, that a bus travelling north on Regent Street struck a vehicle turning left from Regent onto Knowledge Park Drive.
He said the adult male passenger in the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the adult female driver's injuries were not as serious. No one on the bus was hurt.
Mackenzie said there was substantial damage to both vehicles.
He said it's clear that one of the vehicles failed to yield to the other, but police are still trying to determine who was at fault.
Mackenzie said several people witnessed the collision, and investigators are still trying to piece together all of the statements.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- N.S. RCMP investigating fatal crash in Hants County
- Man facing drug charges following three-vehicle crash in Cape Breton
- Fredericton police seek missing man last seen in February
- Two injured in crash involving transit bus in Fredericton
- Calls for judge to be removed from bench as anger grows over cabbie's acquittal