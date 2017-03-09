Featured
Two men accused of assaulting Dennis Oland in prison due in court
Dennis Oland heads from court in Fredericton on Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 8:16AM AST
Two violent offenders accused of assaulting Dennis Oland in a New Brunswick prison are expected to appear in court today.
Convicted killer Cody Alexander Muise and Aaron Marriott -- who was convicted in a 2008 drug shooting -- are alleged to have attacked Oland at Atlantic Institution in Renous on July 31st.
The 48-year-old Saint John financial planner had been jailed for 10 months after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in the 2011 bludgeoning of his father Richard Oland.
He was released on bail in October after a court overturned his murder conviction and ordered a new trial.
