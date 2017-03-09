

The Canadian Press





Two violent offenders accused of assaulting Dennis Oland in a New Brunswick prison are expected to appear in court today.

Convicted killer Cody Alexander Muise and Aaron Marriott -- who was convicted in a 2008 drug shooting -- are alleged to have attacked Oland at Atlantic Institution in Renous on July 31st.

The 48-year-old Saint John financial planner had been jailed for 10 months after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in the 2011 bludgeoning of his father Richard Oland.

He was released on bail in October after a court overturned his murder conviction and ordered a new trial.