

CTV Atlantic





Two men in their mid-20s have been arrested following a home invasion in the Halifax area early Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say a home was broken into around 3:25 a.m. in the Fleetview Drive area.

The homeowner told police several items were stolen from his home. Police say the suspects fled the scene on foot.

A K9 unit was able to track down the men to an address on Brigadier Drive, where one of the suspects was arrested outside the home. The other was found inside trying to hide from officers.

Police were able to locate several stolen items from the address.

The men from Middle Sackville, N.S., and New Brunswick were taken into custody, where they remain.