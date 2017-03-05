

CTV Atlantic





Two men in their 20s have been arrested following a home invasion in Richmond County early Sunday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the suspects broke into a home on Highway 320 just after 1 a.m.

“The resident, his fiancée, adult son and adult daughter were present in the home when the owner of the home was assaulted by being struck with the firearm, and two shots were fired inside the residence, causing damage to the home,” said Const. Jennifer Clarke in a news release.

The victim was transported to hospital for treatment of his injuries and was later released.

No one else was injured.

Police say the victim and the suspects were known to each other.

The suspects left the scene in a vehicle that was later found in a ditch nearby. Police tracked the suspects with a police dog.

One suspect was located at 5:25 a.m. and taken into custody without incident. The second suspect was located at 9:44 a.m. and taken into custody without incident, as well.

Police expect to charge the 20 and 23-year-old men from Eskasoni with robbery, assault with a weapon and firearm offences.

The suspects remain in custody and appear in Port Hawkesbury provincial court Monday morning.