

CTV Atlantic





RCMP have arrested a pair of men in connection with separate robberies in Moncton over the weekend.

Police say the first robbery happened around 2 p.m. Saturday at the Needs Convenience on Mountain and Atkinson roads.

Police believe a man entered the store demanding cash, then fled on foot. There were no injuries.

RCMP say the man turned himself in to police the next day.

The second robbery happened just after midnight Sunday at a separate Needs Convenience on Mountain Road and Archibald Street.

Police say the man entered the store with a gun and demanded cash from the attendant. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken and there were no injuries.

Officers arrested a 34-year-old Moncton man a short time later. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

“Police believe there was another customer in the store at the time of the robbery,” RCMP said in a statement. “They are interested in speaking with this person as part of their investigation.”

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.