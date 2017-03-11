Featured
Two men being treated in Dartmouth hospital with gunshot wounds
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, March 11, 2017 5:36PM AST
Last Updated Saturday, March 11, 2017 6:51PM AST
The Dartmouth General Hospital was temporarily shut down Saturday afternoon after two men entered with gunshot wounds.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the hospital around 12:50 p.m. when the two men were dropped off by a private citizen.
Police say a motorist saw the men were injured on Lake Major Road and offered them a drive to the hospital.
Their injuries are not considered life threatening.
“We've determined that the shooting actually took place RCMP jurisdiction and the RCMP are actually dealing with that,” said Staff-Sgt. Bill Morris of Halifax Regional Police.
Emergency protocols were then put in place by hospital staff, effectively locking down the hospital until they knew what kind of situation they were dealing with.
The hospital was operating again within the hour.
