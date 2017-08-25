Featured
Two men charged after Fredericton-area armed robbery
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, August 25, 2017 9:45PM ADT
Police say two men have been charged after a man was assaulted during an armed robbery in Minto, N.B., on Thursday
Mounties say three armed men robbed a man of cash on Pleasant Drive around 4:15 a.m.
Police say the victim suffered minor injuries.
Allan Colwell, 20, and Jody McNeil, 45 – both of Minto – were later arrested and charged with robbery using a firearm.
Mounties say they are still looking for a third man involved in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.