

CTV Atlantic





Police say two men have been charged after a man was assaulted during an armed robbery in Minto, N.B., on Thursday

Mounties say three armed men robbed a man of cash on Pleasant Drive around 4:15 a.m.

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries.

Allan Colwell, 20, and Jody McNeil, 45 – both of Minto – were later arrested and charged with robbery using a firearm.

Mounties say they are still looking for a third man involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.