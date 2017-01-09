

CTV Atlantic





Police in Moncton have charged two men in connection with a hit-and-run in Dieppe, N.B., that sent four people to hospital.

Codiac Regional RCMP say the incident happened on Dec. 21 on Chaplain Street.

Police say an SUV jumped the curb while they were walking on the sidewalk and struck the four men.

The victims were transported to hospital and later released.

Police say a 27-year-old Dieppe woman was arrested in connection with the incident shortly after it happened. She was released and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court in March.

Three men were arrested between Wednesday and Friday of last, and two are facing criminal charges.

Chase St. Pierre, 23, and Mitchell LeBlanc, 24, -- both of Moncton -- have been charged with aggravated assault. Police say St. Pierre appeared in court on Friday and both are scheduled to return this Friday for a bail hearing.

A 47-year-old Moncton man was also arrested and released, and is scheduled to appear in court in March 2017.