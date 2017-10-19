

CTV Atlantic





Two men are facing charges after they allegedly threatened a man and tried to kick in his door in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons call at an apartment in the 200 block of Roleika Drive around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a resident in one of the units heard loud banging at his door and two men yelling. When he looked through the peephole, he told police he saw two men he knew, and that one of them appeared to be holding a gun.

He said the men were yelling threats and kicking his door. They eventually left and went into another apartment in the same building.

Patrol officers evacuated some of the neighbouring units and went to the apartment the suspects had been seen entering.

Police say three men and a woman exited the apartment and were arrested without incident around 2:40 p.m. Officers executed a search at the apartment, where they located and seized an imitation firearm.

A 22-year-old Westphal man has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence, uttering threats, and breach of probation. Alexander Kenneth Pritchett is due to appear Thursday in Dartmouth provincial court.

A 21-year-old Westphal man has been charged with uttering threats. Spencer Dilan Pritchett was released and is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Nov. 28.

Police say a 19-year-old man and 18-year-old woman who were arrested at the apartment have been released without charges.