Halifax Regional Police say two men are facing charges in connection with a violent robbery in Dartmouth.

Police responded to a weapons complaint on Inverary Drive around 7:55 p.m. Wednesday.

An 18-year-old man told police that he and a friend had been sitting in the garage of a home when three men entered the garage and demanded items from them.

Police say one of the men pointed a sawed-off shotgun at the victim, whose friend then sprayed a sensory irritant at the suspect.

Police say the suspects stole some items from the victims and then fled the scene on foot.

A description of the suspects was given to 911 staff. Officers who were patrolling the area spotted a group of men who matched the description running along Helene Avenue.

The officers arrested the men near the Ira Settle sports field following a brief foot chase.

Police searched the area and recovered the stolen property and shotgun, with the help of a K9 unit.

Police say the victims were treated by paramedics at the scene and released.

An 18-year-old Dartmouth man is facing two counts of robbery, while an 18-year-old Cole Harbour man is facing robbery and weapons charges.

Both men are due to appear Thursday in Dartmouth provincial court.

Police say the third man was released without charges.



