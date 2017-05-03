Featured
Two men face charges in connection with violent Dartmouth robbery
Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017 11:04PM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, May 4, 2017 1:35PM ADT
Halifax Regional Police say two men are facing charges in connection with a violent robbery in Dartmouth.
Police responded to a weapons complaint on Inverary Drive around 7:55 p.m. Wednesday.
An 18-year-old man told police that he and a friend had been sitting in the garage of a home when three men entered the garage and demanded items from them.
Police say one of the men pointed a sawed-off shotgun at the victim, whose friend then sprayed a sensory irritant at the suspect.
Police say the suspects stole some items from the victims and then fled the scene on foot.
A description of the suspects was given to 911 staff. Officers who were patrolling the area spotted a group of men who matched the description running along Helene Avenue.
The officers arrested the men near the Ira Settle sports field following a brief foot chase.
Police searched the area and recovered the stolen property and shotgun, with the help of a K9 unit.
Police say the victims were treated by paramedics at the scene and released.
An 18-year-old Dartmouth man is facing two counts of robbery, while an 18-year-old Cole Harbour man is facing robbery and weapons charges.
Both men are due to appear Thursday in Dartmouth provincial court.
Police say the third man was released without charges.
