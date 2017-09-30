

CTV Atlantic





Police arrested two men who are now facing drug charges following a vehicle stop in Amherst, N.S.

Just before 2 p.m. Friday, officers conducted a traffic stop on South Albion Street.

Police say a quantity of crack cocaine, marijuana, marijuana oil, shatter and prescription pills were seized from the vehicle during their search.

A 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, both from Amherst, were arrested and face charges of cocaine, marijuana, codeine, cannabis resin for the purpose of trafficking and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The men have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on Nov. 20.