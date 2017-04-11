

CTV Atlantic





Two men are facing assault charges after another man was injured during an altercation in Dartmouth Monday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to an assault call on Westwood Drive around 8:50 p.m. Officers found a 36-year-old Dartmouth man with facial injuries at the scene.

He was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim had gotten into a verbal altercation with another man, who he briefly chased, and a second man intervened. Police allege the two men assaulted the victim and then fled the scene, running to a nearby home.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Westwood Drive around 2:19 a.m. and arrested two men without incident.

Investigators believe the victim and two suspects are known to one another.

Brandon Jordan Lawrence, 24, and Marcel David Lawrence, 25, both of Dartmouth, are due in Halifax provincial court Tuesday to face charges of aggravated assault.