Two men are facing charges after they allegedly broke into the same Halifax home twice in one night.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a home invasion in the 5000 block of Harvey Street just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The callers told police several people had broken into their home and stolen some items.

Police were investigating the incident offsite when they received another call from the same home around 1 a.m. The residents told police the same suspects had returned and forced their way into the home again.

Police returned to the scene and arrested a 22-year-old Halifax man and a 19-year-old man, who had tried to flee by jumping out a second-storey window.

Both men were held in custody overnight.

Alexander Balfe, 19, of Chester has been charged with one count each of home invasion, robbery, break and enter, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, resisting arrest and property damage, as well as two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.

Michael Gibbons, 22, of Halifax has been charged with one count each of home invasion, robbery, break and enter and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.

Both men appeared in Halifax provincial court Wednesday.



