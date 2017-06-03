Featured
Two men facing charges following shooting in Cape Breton
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, June 3, 2017 5:17PM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, June 4, 2017 11:19AM ADT
Two men are facing several charges after another man was shot in the leg in Cape Breton Friday night.
RCMP say they received a 911 call at 11:22 p.m. that a man had been shot in Skye Glenn, N.S., and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Residents say they heard shots and then saw a number of RCMP vehicles and officers in the area.
The incident happened on Highway 252 between Whycocmagh and Mabou. Part of that roadway was shut down all night and part of the morning before reopening Saturday afternoon.
RCMP say after an extensive search in the area, two men were taken into custody. One man faces an aggravated assault charge, the other faces firearms and drug offences.
All parties are known to each other.
The victim has since been released from hospital.
RCMP say the incident is still under investigation.
