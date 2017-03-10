

CTV Atlantic





Antigonish District RCMP is investigating a serious collision that sent four people to hospital early Friday morning.

Police and emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle collision in Aulds Cove, N.S. shortly after midnight.

Police say a 19-year-old man from Pomquet, N.S. and a 26-year-old man from Port Hawkesbury, N.S. were thrown from the vehicle.

They were airlifted to hospital in Halifax, where they remain in critical condition.

A 19-year-old woman from Monastery, N.S. and a 19-year-old woman from Central New Annan, N.S. were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One woman was treated and released, while the other remains in hospital in Antigonish.

One lane of Highway 104 was closed for several hours. It has since been reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.