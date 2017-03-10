Featured
Two men in critical condition, two women injured following crash
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, March 10, 2017 12:38PM AST
Antigonish District RCMP is investigating a serious collision that sent four people to hospital early Friday morning.
Police and emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle collision in Aulds Cove, N.S. shortly after midnight.
Police say a 19-year-old man from Pomquet, N.S. and a 26-year-old man from Port Hawkesbury, N.S. were thrown from the vehicle.
They were airlifted to hospital in Halifax, where they remain in critical condition.
A 19-year-old woman from Monastery, N.S. and a 19-year-old woman from Central New Annan, N.S. were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One woman was treated and released, while the other remains in hospital in Antigonish.
One lane of Highway 104 was closed for several hours. It has since been reopened.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Crown to appeal acquittal of N.S. man accused in violent home invasion
- Ottawa hopes $325-million fund will spur growth in fisheries, seafood sector
- Two men in critical condition, two women injured following crash
- Halifax police continue to investigate 2007 murder of Michael Forgeron
- Bay Ferries offers discounted rates for travel from Maine to Nova Scotia