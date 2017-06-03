Featured
Two men in custody following shooting in Cape Breton
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, June 3, 2017 5:17PM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, June 3, 2017 6:39PM ADT
Two men are in police custody after another man was shot in the leg in Cape Breton Friday night.
RCMP say they received a 911 call at 11:22 p.m. that a man had been shot in Skye Glenn, N.S., and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Residents say they heard shots and then saw a number of RCMP vehicles and officers in the area.
The incident happened on Highway 252 between Whycocmagh and Mabou. Part of that roadway was shut down all night and part of the morning before reopening Saturday afternoon.
RCMP say after an extensive search in the area, two men were taken into custody. All parties are known to each other.
The victim has since been released from hospital. There's no word on whether charges will be laid.
